Goa: Trinamool Congress, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party strike pre-poll alliance

Goa: Trinamool Congress on Monday made an alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled in February 2022 in the state.

Addressing a press conference, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the MGP had officially accepted the alliance with TMC and both the parties will contest the polls together.

“We will fight all the 30 Assembly seats in Goa. We are sure to oust the devious BJP now. The only thing that has to be seen is which party gets how many seats,” said Mahua.

When asked about the seat-sharing of the two parties, the TMC MP said that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who will visit Goa on December 13 will amicably chalk it out with MGP.

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro said that the unity of regional parties is necessary to beat the ‘tyrant’ BJP.

“The BJP has not done anything to uplift the status of Goa and with the win of TMC in Goa it will be the second liberation in Goa. MGP understood that for which they agreed on the alliance. MGP is an old party and knows Goa more than any other party,” claimed Faleiro.

Incidentally, MGP President Deepak Dhavalikar met with both Mahua Moitra and Luizinho Faleiro at the Goa TMC office in Panaji where he was felicitated and a board resolution detailing the blueprint of the TMC-MGP alliance was signed between the two sides.

BJP spokesperson Urfan Mulla said that the fight of TMC is for the third and the fourth rank with the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

“The TMC doesn’t have any lead to fight directly against the BJP. They are fighting against AAP and the Congress. Moreover, Faleiro is a selfish and greedy person and just for a Rajya Sabha seat he had dumped the people of Goa. MGP had looted PWD. The Lootera brothers cannot stand in front of BJP and BJP will get more than 22 Assembly seats and will again form the government,” said Urfan.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee to visit Goa on December 13 to take stock of party functioning and also to expand TMC in Goa.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 09:49 PM IST