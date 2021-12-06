West Bengal: Another BJP MLA demands separate statehood for North Bengal

Kolkata: After BJP Alipurduar MP John Barla, now BJP Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma has written a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda demanding separate statehood for North Bengal.

“Yes, I have written to our party’s national president requesting him to keep the promise of a permanent political solution made during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 assembly polls. The backward class of North Bengal needs permanent political freedom,” said Sharma.

Sharma also alleged that the present government doesn’t address the problems of the people of the hills.

It can be recalled that political slugfest had started between the BJP and the TMC after BJP MP John Barla demanded separate statehood for North Bengal and also said after the pandemic situation is over he would personally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his claim.

The then West Bengal BJP chief and now BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the claim of Barla is his own and the party doesn’t support ‘divisive’ politics.

TMC general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP’s demand is ‘insane’ and ‘unreal’.

“If they had the agenda to divide West Bengal then they should have published it in the party's election manifesto. They knew people of the state would never accept their demand. Now after the poll debacle just to create unrest in the state the BJP is claiming all these. TMC stands for unity and development and under no circumstances Bengal will be divided,” said Kunal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 09:41 PM IST