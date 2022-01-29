e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 03:44 PM IST

Goa Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi to campaign on February 2; to hold virtual rally in CM Pramod Sawant's constituency

The program is scheduled amid Assembly elections to five states including Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Punjab.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

Rahul Gandhi will also visit Chhattisgarh's Raipur on February 3 to inaugurate 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana', said the state government on Friday.

Under this scheme, the Chhattisgarh government will give annual financial aid of Rs 6000 to rural landless families. The registration for the scheme was started last year in September.

As per the Chhattisgarh government's public relations department, Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel had invited Rahul Gandhi on behalf of the state government.

The event will be held at Rajyotsav Ground.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 03:44 PM IST
