Goa Elections 2022: BJP and Congress to end up with 16 seats each, AAP and TMC-MGP to be kingmakers, predict exit polls

Exit polls on Monday predicted that both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress will end up with 16 seats each in Goa leading the state to another hung assembly with no clear majority reached by any party or an alliance. In the coastal state, a party or an alliance has to bag at least 21 seats to take control of the 40-member Assembly.

According to the Jan Ki Baat exit polls, the BJP is slated to win 13-19 seats, 14-19 for the Congress, AAP may get 1-2, while others may end up with 4-8 seats.

The Republic P-Marq exit poll has predicted 13-17 seats to the BJP and also 13-17 seats to the Congress-GFP alliance. Meanwhile, it said it the AAP and the TMC-MGP allaince will win 2-6 and 2-4 seats repectively and emerge as kingmakers in the coastal state.

The Times Now VETO has projected that the Congress party will win 16 seats, while the ruling BJP will have to settle with 14 seats.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll gave a slight edge to the Congress with 15-20 seats. The saffron party will bag 14-18 seats, it showed.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the BJP will win 18-22 seats and form the government in the coastal state. "Our priority is to complete infrastructure projects of our double engine government. As per exit polls also, BJP will return to power in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur and we will have a good performance in Punjab," he added.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 08:11 PM IST