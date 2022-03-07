Punjab Elections 2022: AAP to emerge as clear winner with over 70 seats, predict exit polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to emerge as a clear winner with more than 70 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, predicted exit polls on Monday.

The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll predicted 76-90 seats for the AAP, followed by only 19-31 for the ruling Congress and 7-11 for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The Times Now-Veto Exit Poll gave the AAP 70 seats, while another 22 for the Congress, 19 for SAD, just 5 sets for the BJP and allies and others 1.

The ABP C-Voter forecasted nearly 51 to 61 seats for the AAP, 22-28 for the Congress, 20-26 for the SAD and 1-5 for others.

The Republic P-Marq exit poll projected AAP to win 62-70 seats while Congress will win 23-31 seats. The SAD and the BJP are projected to win 16-24 seats and 1-3 seats respectively. Also, others are projected to win 1-3 seats, in the 117 member assembly of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the February 20 Punjab Assembly election was a four-corner contest between Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance and the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 07:41 PM IST