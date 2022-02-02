Goa elections 2022: AAP candidates sign affidavits, Arvind Kejriwal says voters can file case of breach of trust if they do not fulfil promises

Ahead of upcoming Assembly Elections in Goa, all 40 candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday signed affidavits promising that they will not indulge in corruption or defect.

"AAP candidates today signed a legal affidavit & took a pledge to remain loyal to the party, & work honestly if elected. All of our candidates are honest but this affidavit is needed to assure voters that these candidates are honest," AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said addressing a press conference.

Kejriwal said his party candidates, by way of the affidavit, have given an undertaking that they will not indulge in any corrupt practices and also not switch over to any other political party during the tenure (as MLA if elected).

Arvind Kejriwal further said that the affidavit is significant as its violation by any AAP candidate will amount to legal breach of trust and the candidates will circulate photocopies of their affidavits among the voters in the coastal state.

"Our candidates will send photocopies of the signed affidavit to every household in their constituency. By doing this, we are giving right to voters to file a case of breach of trust against our candidates if they violate the terms of the affidavit," he said.

Elections to all 40 Assembly seats in Goa are scheduled on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 02:01 PM IST