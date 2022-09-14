Goa: In major blow to Congress, 8 of 11 MLAs meet CM Pramod Sawant, join BJP

Goa: 8 Congress MLAs to join BJP, says state party chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade |

Eight Congress MLAs are all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a while, making it a 2/3rd split once again in the grand old party.

According to Prudent Media, the group of eight MLAs have reached the Assembly building in Goa in order to carry out formalities in the Speaker's chamber.

The eight Congress MLAs, who jumped the ship, are Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira, and Rudolf Fernandes. They also met with CM Pramod Sawant, as per the reports of ANI.

The group is headed by Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat against whom the Congress had filed disqualification before the Speaker for allegedly trying to split the party.

Goa | 8 Congress MLAs incl Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira & Rudolf Fernandes to join BJP today; also met with CM Pramod Sawant — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the national old party has 11 legislators and the saffron party has 20.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

Earlier this year in July, ten out of total 11 Congress MLAs had decided to jump the ship. Five Congress MLAs, including Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo, went incommunicado. However, they attended the Assembly proceedings on the first day of its monsoon session and claimed there was nothing wrong and they were with the party.

After some of the Congress Legislature party members did not attend a press conference called by Rao the same month, Amit Patkar had filed a disqualification plea against Kamat and Lobo before Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar.

After the party meeting, Lobo had told mediapersons that he was with Congress and there was a 'misunderstanding' as he could not attend the press conference.