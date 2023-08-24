Goa BJP Spokesperson Pays ₹265 For Tea At Dabolim Airport, Raises Issue With Aviation Minister

The cost of food and beverages at airports across India has been a long worry for passengers due to the high price they have to pay for even basic items like water and tea.

The issue was again highlighted by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sidharth Kuncalienker, who paid a whopping ₹265 for a cup of tea at Goa's Dabolim airport.

The Goa BJP spokesperson took to X (formerly Twitter) to raise the issue with the Aviation Ministry as he tweeted a picture of the receipt after buying a cup of tea.

He requested Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to "look into the matter" after tagging him in his tweet.

"Single #Chai at @AAI_Official Daboli Goa #Airport costs Rs 265/-

"Probably must be highest cost of tea in all airports across world. Request Min Aviation @JM_Scindia to look into this matter," Kuncalienker.

This is not the first time someone has complained about the high prices of food and beverages at airports in India.

Another instance of the high prices at airport was flagged by a Chandigarh-based content creator last month who paid ₹192 for a plate of Maggi at the airport while she was on her way to Singapore.

“Why sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price,” Sejal Sud tweeted.

