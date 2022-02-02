Goa Assembly Election 2022: Polling day, counting day and all you need to know

The Goa Assembly election 2022 will be held on February 14 in a single phase manner. The counting of votes will take place on March 10 given the term of the 40-member Goa legislative assembly will end on May 31, as informed by the EC.

The Goa Assembly elections are likely to be a high voltage affair this time as the ruling BJP will be eyeing to retain power against challenges imposed by the Congress, and debutantes Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The incumbent BJP is contesting the Goa elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, while the Congress has formed an alliance with the Goa Forward Party ahead of the assembly polls.

The AAP has promised that if elected to power, it will pick a CM from the OBC community and the Deputy CM will be a Christian.

The TMC has announced former Goa CM and party vice president Luizinho Faleiro as its chief ministerial candidate.

HERE'S FULL SCHEDULE: GOA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022

PHASE 2: 40 assembly constituencies will vote

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Date of Poll: February 14

Date of counting: March 10

'Green' elections in Goa:

According to a report, with 40 assembly seats, Goa is set to hold elections in an eco-friendly manner without any plastic and using natural materials. From bamboo bins, baskets to coconut shells this election season, Goa will have all things local and eco-friendly. On polling day, voters will get to cast their vote in a bamboo booth, get their selfies clicked in booths made of coconut leaves.

The last assembly elections (in 2017) in Goa were conducted in a single phase, wherein the Congress bagged 17 out of the 40 assembly constituencies while the BJP won 13, but lost out on forming the government to the BJP.

