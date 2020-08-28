Global Times survey claims 50% Chinese citizens like PM Modi, Twitter wonders if it's because he 'gave Chinese land'

PM Narendra Modi's popularity is not unknown across the globe. Now, even in China, Modi has a huge fan following.
China's Global Times survey, three months after the Ladakh border clash, showed that Chinese love PM Modi.
The survey showed that about 50% of Chinese citizens have favourable influence of Beijing. And 50% praised the Modi government.
The survey revealed about 70% believe that anti-China sentiment in India is very high and more than 30% believe that the relations between both the nations will certainly improve. However, 9% people believe that improvement in the India-China relationship will be for a short term and 25% believe that the two countries will maintain a strong relationship for a long time.
The survey comes in the backdrop of India-China border clash on June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley.
Now, Twitter is abuzz with memes and several have raised questions on the recent border clash in Ladakh.
A Twitter user said, "50% Chinese citizens like Modi government , reveals Global Times survey. I seen this news on my timeline here, it really perplexed me, why Emperor is so popular im China? Because he let Chinese to take our lands?"
Check out reactions here:
