IndiGo Chaos Day 4: DGCA Withdraws Instructions To All Operators Regarding Weekly Rest For Crew Members

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday withdrew pilot duty rules after IndiGo’s operational crisis continued to disrupt air travel in the country for the fourth day. So far, over 750 IndiGo flights were cancelled and widespread delays were also reported.

As per the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, "no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest", which means that weekly rest period and leaves are to be treated separately. The clause was part of efforts to address fatigue issues among the pilots.

DGCA's Order:

DGCA withdraws instructions to all operators regarding Weekly Rest for crew members.



“In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations… the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect," the DGCA said in its order.

The relaxation given by the DGCA was aimed to give to the airlines to manage their schedule as they are grappling with shortage of crew members.

Earlier in the day, the DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai requested the cooperation of all pilots to ensure smooth flight operations amid massive IndiGo flight disruptions.

In an appeal, Kidwai said that in light of the current IndiGo flight disruptions due to operational constraints, unpredictable weather patterns and rising seasonal demand, the aviation sector is experiencing significant strain. He noted that these disruptions have led to delays, passenger inconvenience, and increased pressure on airline operations, reported PTI.

"As we now approach the fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges

"Passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply, and weather-related impacts may further complicate scheduling and flight safety," Kidwai said as quoted by the news agency.

Notably, IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.

According to the latest report, amid ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, over 750 IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled on Friday, causing severe inconvenience to travellers.

IndiGo's Statement:

Meanwhile, all IndiGo flights departing from Delhi Airport on Friday have been cancelled till midnight, while operations for other carriers remain as scheduled, the Delhi Airport advisory said.