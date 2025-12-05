Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperatures And Foggy Conditions; Light Rainfall Anticipated On Friday

Bengaluru Weather | Photo Attribution: Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that the city is set to experience chilly weather on Friday, December 5, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 28 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 15 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bengaluru is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 52 PM. The weather department has predicted that light rainfall is likely to occur in some regions of Karnataka.

KSNDMC shared a weather report

Taking the IMD as a source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and stated, "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places across the state today, with dry weather likely to continue for the rest of the day. Cold and foggy weather is likely to prevail at isolated places."

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.

Weather forecast for December 6

According to the weather department, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 16 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Cold and foggy weather is likely to prevail at isolated places.