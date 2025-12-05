 Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperatures And Foggy Conditions; Light Rainfall Anticipated On Friday
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperatures And Foggy Conditions; Light Rainfall Anticipated On Friday

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperatures And Foggy Conditions; Light Rainfall Anticipated On Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that the city is set to experience chilly weather on Friday, December 5, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 28 AM.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | Photo Attribution: Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that the city is set to experience chilly weather on Friday, December 5, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 28 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 15 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bengaluru is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 52 PM. The weather department has predicted that light rainfall is likely to occur in some regions of Karnataka.

KSNDMC shared a weather report

Taking the IMD as a source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and stated, "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places across the state today, with dry weather likely to continue for the rest of the day. Cold and foggy weather is likely to prevail at isolated places."

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperatures And Foggy Conditions; Light Rainfall Anticipated On Friday
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperatures And Foggy Conditions; Light Rainfall Anticipated On Friday
'No Restriction On Hijab': Mumbai's Vivek Vidyalaya & Junior College Issues Clarification Amid Row
'No Restriction On Hijab': Mumbai's Vivek Vidyalaya & Junior College Issues Clarification Amid Row
17 Lakh Silver Jewellery Items Hallmarked Within Just Three Months Of The Government Making HUID Mandatory
17 Lakh Silver Jewellery Items Hallmarked Within Just Three Months Of The Government Making HUID Mandatory
India’s Year In Search 2025: The A-to-Z Trends And Meanings That Defined The Nation’s Curiosity
India’s Year In Search 2025: The A-to-Z Trends And Meanings That Defined The Nation’s Curiosity

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: AQI At 183 In 'Unhealthy' Category As Temperature Hovers Around 27°C
article-image

Weather forecast for December 6

According to the weather department, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 16 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Cold and foggy weather is likely to prevail at isolated places.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperatures And Foggy Conditions; Light Rainfall...

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperatures And Foggy Conditions; Light Rainfall...

Return Tickets For Flights From Delhi To Mumbai Hit Rs 60,000 As IndiGo Crisis Sparks Massive Fare...

Return Tickets For Flights From Delhi To Mumbai Hit Rs 60,000 As IndiGo Crisis Sparks Massive Fare...

'Mere Beti Ko Sanitary Pad Chahiye', Father Pleads To IndiGo Authorities While Stuck In Transit...

'Mere Beti Ko Sanitary Pad Chahiye', Father Pleads To IndiGo Authorities While Stuck In Transit...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 5, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 5, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'India Not Neutral, On The Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Russian President Putin During Talks At...

'India Not Neutral, On The Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Russian President Putin During Talks At...