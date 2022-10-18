e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGlobal response on corruption, terrorism, drug cartels is need of hour: PM Narendra Modi

Global response on corruption, terrorism, drug cartels is need of hour: PM Narendra Modi

While addressing the 90th Interpol General Assembly, the Indian prime minister said that a safe and secure world is "our shared responsibility" and when the forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime cannot operate.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI
Follow us on

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during Interpol General Assembly said there can be no safe havens for the corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs and organised crime, and called for a global response to tackle these dangers.

He said a safe and secure world is "our shared responsibility" and when the forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime cannot operate.

Addressing the 90th General Assembly of the Interpol, Modi also said corruption and financial crimes have harmed the welfare of citizens of many countries.

When the threats are global, response cannot be just local: PM

"There can be no safe havens for corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs, organised crime... When the threats are global, response cannot be just local," he said at the international event attended by representatives of 195 countries at Pragati Maidan here.

Referring to terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, poaching and organised crime which have affected many countries, the prime minister said the pace of change of these dangers is faster than before.

"A safe, secure world is our shared responsibility. When the forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime can't operate," he said.

Highlighting India's response to global crises, Modi said from climate targets to Covid vaccines, India has shown willingness to take the lead in any crisis.

"At a time when nations, societies are becoming inward looking, India calls for more, not less, international cooperation," he said.

The prime minister also said that global cooperation for local welfare is India's call. He lauded the roles played by police forces across the globe in tackling crimes and working for the welfare of people. "Police forces across the world are not just protecting people but furthering social welfare as well," he said.

Read Also
'Interpol cannot force any member country to arrest any individual who is subject of Red Notice':...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Date extended for FYJC admission process

Maharashtra: Date extended for FYJC admission process

IRCTC scam: Delhi court refuses to cancel Tejashwi Yadav's bail, warns him about choice of words

IRCTC scam: Delhi court refuses to cancel Tejashwi Yadav's bail, warns him about choice of words

Global response on corruption, terrorism, drug cartels is need of hour: PM Narendra Modi

Global response on corruption, terrorism, drug cartels is need of hour: PM Narendra Modi

Interpol General Assembly: Pakistan delegation confronted, questioned on handing Dawood Ibrahim,...

Interpol General Assembly: Pakistan delegation confronted, questioned on handing Dawood Ibrahim,...

Goa, Jharkhand and Karnataka voters unhappy with PM Modi: Survey

Goa, Jharkhand and Karnataka voters unhappy with PM Modi: Survey