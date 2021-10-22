e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

TMC MP Sushmita Dev attacked in Tripura, party blames BJPFire breaks out in a high-rise building in Mumbai. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot15,786 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 05:27 PM IST

'Gladly accept the punishment given to me': Yogendra Yadav after SKM suspends him over visiting BJP worker's house

FPJ Web Desk
Yogendra Yadav and Rakesh Tikait | ANI Photo

Yogendra Yadav and Rakesh Tikait | ANI Photo

Advertisement

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav on Friday said he "gladly accepts" the punishment given to him by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is the apex body of farmers’ organisations spearheading the nationwide protest against the Centre's three farm laws.

"I respect the collective decision-making process of the SKM and gladly accept the punishment given to me. I will continue to work more diligently than ever for the success of this historic farmers' movement," India Today quoted Yadav as saying.

This comes after the SKM on Thursday suspended social activist Yogendra Yadav for a month for visiting the family of a BJP worker who was killed in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Yadav has been a member of the outfit's core committee.

A senior farmer leader told news agency PTI that the decision was taken at a general body meeting of the SKM.

"In its meeting, the SKM suspended Yogendra Yadav for a month as he had visited the family of a BJP worker who had died in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri," he said.

"He (Yadav) cannot participate in the meetings and other activities of Samyukta Kisan Morcha," the farmer leader added.

Yadav had attended the SKM's general body meeting on Thursday.

Eight people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. Four of the eight victims were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: Farmers have right to protest but they can't block roads indefinitely, says Supreme Court

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 05:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal