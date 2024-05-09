'Give Her 1 Hour...Tell Us Where We Have To Come': Asaduddin Owaisi Lashes Out At Navneet Rana's '15 Seconds' Remark

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi responded on Thursday to BJP's Amravati candidate, Navneet Rana's controversial statement made during an election rally in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Hitting out at actress-turned politican, Navneet Rana, Owaisi said, "I tell Modi ji - give her 15 seconds. What will you do?...Give her 15 seconds, give her 1 hour. We too want to see if you have any humanity left in you."

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On BJP leader Navnit Ravi Rana's "15 seconds lagenge" remark in Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "I tell Modi ji - give her 15 seconds. What will you do?...Give her 15 seconds, give her 1 hour. We too want to see if you have any… pic.twitter.com/e1uD3M6nhl — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

"Who is scared? We are ready...If someone is making open call for it, then so be it...PM is yours, RSS is yous, everything is yours. Do it. Who is stopping you...Tell us where we have to come, and we will be there. Do it," he added.

Rana, while campaigning for Madhavi Latha, who is the BJP's candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, brought up a decade-old controversial statement of Akbaruddin Owaisi, in which he had said, "It would take them all of '15 minutes' to balance out the "Hindu-Muslim ratio" in the country."

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Amravati MP and BJP candidate from the constituency, Navnit Ravi Rana says, "...The younger brother (Akbaruddin Owaisi) says "Police ko 15 minute hata do toh hum dikhayenge ki hum kya kar sakte hain." I would like to tell him, it took you 15… pic.twitter.com/YYutjVI73h — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

Hitting back at Akbaruddin Owaisi for his statement, Rana on Wednesday stated, "The younger brother says 'remove the police for 15 minutes so that we can show them what we can do'. I want to tell the younger brother (Akbaruddin) that it might take you 15 minutes, but it will only take us 15 seconds...it will take us all of 15 seconds if we come to the forefront."

The clip of her speech is being widely shared on social media by BJP supporters.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on Ravneet Rana's statement

In a video statement, Waris Pathan, National Spokesperson of AIMIM said, "Navnit Rana has understood that she is badly losing from Amravati this time...She is unable to take this jolt, this shock and that is why she is saying all this nonsense...What will you do if Police are removed for 15 seconds?...What is the Police administration doing? Why has no action been taken so far? What is the Election Commission doing?"

#WATCH | Mumbai: On BJP leader Navnit Ravi Rana's "15 seconds lagenge" remark, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan says, "Navnit Rana has understood that she is badly losing from Amravati this time...She is unable to take this jolt, this shock and that is why she is saying all this… https://t.co/Ww84C2Bl9U pic.twitter.com/xjQyYJx6u6 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

"Are such statements allowed in elections? We would like the Election Commissioner to take cognisance of this statement and take strict action...BJP has come to realise that this time it is difficult for them to cross 200-250 seats," He added.