Girl raped, killed in Gujarat

Gandhinagar

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Gujarat for allegedly raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl, the police said.

A police officer said the accused, a migrant worker, had allegedly lured the girl by offering chocolates before assaulting her.

The man allegedly abducted the girl from a ceramic factory in Morbi, before raping and murdering her.

He was working at the same factory where the victim's parents, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, are employed.

The accused is a widower and a father of two children — a daughter and a son.

The minor girl had gone missing on January 18. Her body was recovered from a deserted place near the factory premises on Thursday, the police said.

The police presented the accused in a local court after he tested negative for Covid-19. He was sent to judicial custody.