Girl raped, killed in Gujarat

Gandhinagar
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Gujarat for allegedly raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl, the police said.
A police officer said the accused, a migrant worker, had allegedly lured the girl by offering chocolates before assaulting her.
The man allegedly abducted the girl from a ceramic factory in Morbi, before raping and murdering her.
He was working at the same factory where the victim's parents, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, are employed.
The accused is a widower and a father of two children — a daughter and a son.
The minor girl had gone missing on January 18. Her body was recovered from a deserted place near the factory premises on Thursday, the police said.
The police presented the accused in a local court after he tested negative for Covid-19. He was sent to judicial custody.
J’khand girl raped, poisoned to death; teacher arrested
Medininagar: A para-teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping and poisoning a 13- year-old girl to death in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.
The girl, with whose family the 35-year-old accused had a land dispute, was raped inside an empty classroom in a school in Panki police station area on Wednesday and was then poisoned, Lesliganj Sub-divisional Police Officer Anup Kumar Baraik said. She died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Thursday, the officer said, adding that the accused has been arrested. The post-mortem report of the girl has confirmed that she was raped and poisoned, the officer added.
5 Badaun minors among 6 in gangrape case
Badaun: A woman, 32, was allegedly gangraped in the jungles of Faizganj Behta police station area 5 months ago but the incident came to light after the video went viral on social media recently, police said on Friday. Six accused, including 5 minors, were taken into custody after the FIR lodged by the victim on Thursday, police said.
In the complaint, the woman stated 5 months ago she had gone to the jungles to collect wood when 5 youths gangraped her while the sixth one made a video of the incident. She said the culprits threatened to make the video viral and kill her husband and kids if she told anyone. It was after the video was circulated on social media she filed a complaint. The accused were nabbed on Thursday night, police said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)