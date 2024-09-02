'Giraftar Hue Hain Bhai, Kya Kahenge...': AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Grins Inside Rouse Avenue Court; Watch Video

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan at the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, September 2 | X | ANI

New Delhi, September 2: Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday evening after his arrest by the ED, grinned and smiled after reporters asked him about the arrest inside the Rouse Avenue court. "Giraftar hue hain, kya kahenge (Have been arrested, what's there to say)," said the AAP MLA.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday produced AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan before a Delhi court in a money laundering case. The agency asked for 10-days custody of Amanatullah Khan. The court reserved order on ED's plea for remand.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan brought to Rouse Avenue Court.



When asked, on what charges he has been detained, Amanatullah Khan says, " It is an old allegation..."

Khan Produced Before Special Judge

Amanatullah Khan was produced before Special Judge Rakesh Syal. The agency asked for Khan's custody as the AAP MLA is to be confronted with other accused and evidence in the money laundering case.

The counsel appearing for Amanatullah Khan challenged the AAP MLA's arrest in the case.

Khan Taken Into Custody By ED

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency conducted a search at his residence in the Okhla area of NCR earlier in the day on Monday.

ED Says Khan Remained Evasive During Questioning

The ED reportedly told the court that some questions were posed to Khan during the searches but that he remained "evasive" and hence was arrested.

The ED told the court that Khan was the main accused in the case.

"The proceeds of crime have been used and laundered to buy property. Cash (is) also used. There was an attempt to misguide the agency," the ED told the court.

Khan Accused Of Non-Cooperation By Agency

The agency also accused Khan of non-cooperation. ED said 14 summons were issued to the AAP MLA and that he appeared only once, which was after a Supreme Court direction.

What Are The Cases Against Khan?

The money laundering case against the AAP MLA has its basis in two FIRs. The FIRs include - one by the CBI in the Wakf Board related to alleged irregularities and another by the Delhi ACB related to a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Khan is the latest among AAP party leaders who has been arrested by ED in different money laundering cases. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and former minister Satyendar Jain have also been arrested by the ED in various cases.