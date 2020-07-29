Gigantic fish weighing around 780kg caught off Digha coast in Bengal

A group of fishermen, on Tuesday morning, caught a gigantic fish off Bengal's Digha coast which reportedly weighed around 780 kg. The gigantic fish, familiar among the locals as Shankar fish, looks similar to the ear of an elephant. The Shankar fish, which is 8 feet long and 5 feet wide, was sold to a fish trading firm for Rs 50,000.

According to a NDTV report, the fish was caught 8 km off the Udaipur beach in Odisha near Digha. The 780 kg (approx) fish is the heaviest fish the fishermen have ever caught.

Given its location, the giant fish is most likely a Manta Ray which belongs to the Ray family of fishes. All Ray fishes in parts of East India are named Shankar fishes. It is eaten widely in Bengal.

After the 780 kgs fish was caught, a massive crowd gathered to see the gigantic catch with many making videos and sharing it widely on social media platforms. The sight of the fish was also an attraction for many tourists when it was brought in the local markets.

Earlier this year in March, another Manta Ray was caught fishermen off Digha coast. It weighed around 300 kg.