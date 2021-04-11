'Ghost of defeat is already haunting Congress': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat terms Ashok Gehlot as ‘jailor’ after Mahajot candidates moved to Rajasthan

State BJP president Satish Poonia also took a jibe at the Congress saying hardliners from Assam were being ‘quarantined’ and hosted in Rajasthan by the Congress.

The final phase of polling in Assam ended on April 6 and results will be announced on May 2. Congress has given MLAs Mahesh Joshi and Rafiq Khan the responsibility to keep an eye on the Assam candidates who were shifted on Friday night.

The Congress feels the BJP will fall short of the majority in Assam and will try to poach winning candidates from the All India United Democratic Front or the Bodoland People’s Front, both part of the Mahajot.

Congress party sources said the strategy to shift the candidates was finalised during Gehlot’s visit to Assam for the election campaign. Congress’ Assam in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh hails from Rajasthan and leaders felt it would be a ‘safe haven’ for the candidates.

The candidates have been put up in hotel Fairmount, the same venue where Congress MLAs were holed up during the political crisis triggered by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s rebellion last year.