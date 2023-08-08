Ghaziabad: Truck Catches Fire After Accidentally Touching Overhead Power Line, 2 Die, Visuals Surface

Twitter

A truck caught after in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad after it touched an overhead power line. Fire brigade rushed at the spot to contain the fire; however, the accident claimed the lives of two people – the driver of the truck and a cleaner.

The incident happened in Santhali village of Modi Nagar police station area of Ghaziabad. The tragedy killed the driver and the cleaner. The two had been taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, according to authorities.

Watch the video below

According to reports, the fire spread quickly in the truck that carried old parts used in refrigerators and air conditioners. After the vehicle accidentally touched the overhead wire, the truck and the items it was carrying caught fire.

A video of the accident surfaced on social media. In the video, the fire brigade team is seen extinguishing the fire on the overturned truck.