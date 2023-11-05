Ghaziabad Police Files FIR, Detains Man For Anti-Hindu Rant In Viral Video

Screengrab from the video and Police informing about the action taken | X

Ghaziabad: A day after a Muslim man's video in which he was seen delivering an anti-Hindu rant on camera went viral, Ghaziabad Police on Sunday (November 5) filed an FIR in the case and detained the man for questioning. In the video, the man can be seen threatening Hindus, saying, "Islam was alive and will always be alive in this world. What are these Hindus? These Hindus will be crushed like insects & worms..." even as the person questioning him is seen telling him not say such things. Shockingly, the boys standing around the man saying such things are seen laughing at his comment.

"What are Hindus?"

"What are Hindus? Hindus living in India say 'Hindu, Hindu'. Which countries have Hindus? Babar's history and this history...You can do what you want, you (Hindus) are limited to India only," says the man in the video.

He also mentions name change of Prayagraj which was earlier called Allahabad. "Prayagrag's name was changed to this and that. It is your government, you can change the name to whatever you want. The day the government changes, everything will be cleaned up."

Man runs a chicken shop

The man claims in the video that he has a shop where he sells chicken or a small poultry unit. "In a year, the shop is closed for six months. Sometimes there is Karwa Chauth, other times there is something else. It's your problem if you don't want to eat it, but let it (shops) be opened in Muslim areas," he is seen saying in the video.

Ayyan Qureshi from Rafiqabad is saying "Yeh kya hai Hindu, keede makode ki tarah masal diye jaayenge" @Uppolice @DCPCityGZB : FYI & NA please - such open threats and hate & he is proud about it pic.twitter.com/iQJxjpy6St — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) November 4, 2023

Ghaziabad Police took note of the video making rounds on social media and said that an FIR had been lodged and that the man was detained and interrogated about the video and its content.

