UP Shocker: Female E-Rickshaw Driver Thrashes Traffic Police Officer With 'Chappal' In Ghaziabad; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a woman thrashed a traffic police officer with 'chappal' in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman is beating a senior traffic police personnel with a slipper in her hand in the middle of the road in front of a huge crowd.

The woman started hitting the traffic police officer in the middle of the road

The incident occurred on Tuesday (October 10) in broad daylight. There was a traffic jam in the area when the woman started hitting the traffic police officer in the middle of the road. As per reports, the woman who is an e-rickshaw driver was asked by the traffic police sub-inspector to remove the e-rickshaw stationed on the side of the road. The woman got furious over the police officer asking her to remove the rickshaw and started to quarrel with the polcie officer.

The police officer fled the spot after being thrashed

The woman then started hitting the police officer with the slipper and the onlookers filmed the incident and made the video viral. The female driver hit the police officer with a slipper and also kicked him. The police officer fled the spot after being thrashed by the female driver in the middle of the road. A case was registered on the complaint of the traffic police sub-inspector and the woman was arrested.

The woman alleged that the traffic police officer abused her

The woman alleged that the traffic police officer abused her while asking to remove the e-rickshaw from the side of the road after which she attacked him. The incident has been reported at the Indirapuram police station. The police came into action after receiving the complaint from the traffic police officer and sent a team of women constable and arrested the accused woman. The woman has been arrested and is in the custody of the police.

