UP: Woman Hits Police Officer With 'Chappal' On Road After He Kicks Her In Mathura; Suspended After Video Surfaces

Woman Hits Police Officer With 'Chappal' On Road After He Kicks Her | Twitter

Mathura: In a shocking incident, a video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura in which a police officer can be seen fighting with a woman. The incident was caught on camera and the video is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman is hitting the police officer with a slipper and the police officer is seen kicking the woman.

The incident occurred on Monday (October 2) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. As per reports, the police officer who was stationed at the turn that comes from Panigaon link road to Kailsah Nagar stopped the auto in which the woman was returnng to her home after shopping from the market. The woman alleged that the police officer misbehaved with her after which she hit him with slipper.

The police officer also reacted after the woman hit him with slippers. The police officer kicked and pushed the woman and was also going to her. Other police personnel present at the spot stopped him and stopped him from hitting the woman any further. The incident occurred in broad daylight in front of many people in a crowded area. The victim lodged a complaint against the police officer after the incident occurred and the video went viral on social media.

The police said that it has registered a complaint

The police registered a complaint from the victim and started an investigation into the matter. The police said that it has registered a complaint and has suspended the concerned police officer. The police also said that the strictest of action will be taken against the culprit after the investigation. The incident raises concern about the safety of women in Uttar Pradesh. This also shows that the people are not afraid of the police in the state.

