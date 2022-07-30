CR flags off expedition to Mount Nun

FPJ

Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager of Central Railway (CR), flagged off the Mount Nun Mountaineering Expedition at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Friday. The expedition has been organised by CR's Adventure Sports Club (CRASC) on as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

The CRASC team, comprising Hemant Jadhav (leader) – chief office superintendent from the engineering branch of Mumbai Division – and Sandeep Mokashi – office superintendent from the Centralized Electrical Training Institute of Thakurli – also aims to climb Mount Everest next year. The expedition to Mount Nun will take place from August 8 to September 6, 2022.

Mount Nun, situated in the Sur Valley in Ladakh region, is known for its harsh climate and conditions. The height of this peak is 23,409 feet(7135 mtrs) above sea level.This peak is also knownas the pre-Everest expedition.