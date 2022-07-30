e-Paper Get App

CR flags off expedition to Mount Nun

This marks the first time Railways team is attempting to climb 7,135 meter on Mount Everest

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager of Central Railway (CR), flagged off the Mount Nun Mountaineering Expedition at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Friday. The expedition has been organised by CR's Adventure Sports Club (CRASC) on as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

The CRASC team, comprising Hemant Jadhav (leader) – chief office superintendent from the engineering branch of Mumbai Division – and Sandeep Mokashi – office superintendent from the Centralized Electrical Training Institute of Thakurli – also aims to climb Mount Everest next year. The expedition to Mount Nun will take place from August 8 to September 6, 2022.

Mount Nun, situated in the Sur Valley in Ladakh region, is known for its harsh climate and conditions. The height of this peak is 23,409 feet(7135 mtrs) above sea level.This peak is also knownas the pre-Everest expedition.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaCR flags off expedition to Mount Nun

RECENT STORIES

'Insult to Marathi Manoos': Guv Koshyari's Gujarati-Rajasthani remark receives backlash

'Insult to Marathi Manoos': Guv Koshyari's Gujarati-Rajasthani remark receives backlash

After Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool MLA Krishna Kalyani on ED radar: Report

After Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool MLA Krishna Kalyani on ED radar: Report

Gujarat court likely to pass order on bail pleas of Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar today

Gujarat court likely to pass order on bail pleas of Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar today

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihar extends support to CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihar extends support to CM Eknath Shinde

Supreme Court gives a nod to plea challenging Places of Worship Act, 1991

Supreme Court gives a nod to plea challenging Places of Worship Act, 1991