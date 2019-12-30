General Bipin Rawat named as India's first Chief of Defence Staff

On Monday, General Bipin Rawat has been named as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). According to India Today, General Rawat was named the Chief of Defence Staff just a day before he was to retire from service after completing a full three-year term as the Chief of Army Staff.

The defence ministry has amended rules to allow the Chief of Defence Staff to serve up to a maximum age limit of 65 years. The changes have been made in the services rules of the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force for extension of retirement age of the Chief of Defence Staff to a maximum of 65 years if a service chief is appointed to the post.