General Bipin Rawat named as India's first Chief of Defence Staff

On Monday, General Bipin Rawat has been named as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). According to India Today, General Rawat was named the Chief of Defence Staff just a day before he was to retire from service after completing a full three-year term as the Chief of Army Staff.
The defence ministry has amended rules to allow the Chief of Defence Staff to serve up to a maximum age limit of 65 years. The changes have been made in the services rules of the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force for extension of retirement age of the Chief of Defence Staff to a maximum of 65 years if a service chief is appointed to the post.
However, the tenure of the CDS is yet to be announced. In a landmark decision, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday approved the creation of the CDS who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to tri-services. According to existing rules, the service chiefs can serve for a maximum period of three years or till attaining the age of 62, whichever is earlier.
The CDS will not be eligible to hold any government post after demitting office. The CDS will not be allowed to take up any private employment without prior approval for a period of five years after demitting the office.
(Inputs from PTI)
