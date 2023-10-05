'Gehlotji Take Rest, We'll Take Care Of Everything': PM Modi Taunts Rajasthan CM For Missing Jodhpur Event

PM Modi accuses Congress of corruption | File pic

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jodhpur and laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation, multiple projects in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health and higher education worth about ₹5000 crores in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan on Thursday.

Addressing the large gathering on the occasion PM Modi lashed out at Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan over the alleged 'red diary,' which according to him contained records of every corrupt act committed by the Congress and emphasised the need to form a BJP government in the state to 'expose these corrupt practices.'

PM's dig at CM

PM Modi took a dig at Gehlot over his absence at the official event held just before the public meeting in which projects of about ₹5,000 crore were unveiled, saying that the Rajasthan chief minister has confidence that when Modi comes, everything will be fine.

"It was a government programme but the Chief Minister was absent. Why was he not there? Because he has confidence that if Modi comes, everything will be fine. 'He has so much confidence in Modi. He felt that if Modi was coming, work would be done. And I assure him that Gehlot Ji you take rest, we will take care of everything)," he added.

PM Modi accuses Congress of neglecting farmers and soldiers

PM Modi accused the Congress of neglecting both farmers and soldiers, asserting that their primary focus is on retaining political power rather than serving the interests of the people.

In his address, PM once again accused the Gehlot government of appeasement politics and listed out the incidents of communal tension in the state. He said that appeasement is the only policy that Congress follows.

PM Modi also outlined the BJP's ambition to elevate Rajasthan to the forefront of tourism and pledged to bring development to every corner of the state upon assuming power.

Upcoming development projects in Rajasthan

On the occasion, Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation, multiple projects worth about ₹5000 crores. The projects include laying the foundation stone for a 350-bed Trauma Centre and Critical Care Hospital Block at AIIMS, Jodhpur, 7 Critical Care Blocks under PM-ABHIM, and the development of a New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport. He dedicated the IIT Jodhpur campus, and infrastructure upgrades to the Central University of Rajasthan.

He also laid the foundation stone of multiple road development projects and dedicated two other rail projects including the doubling of the 145 km long Degana-Rai Ka Bagh, and the 58 km long Degana-Kuchaman City rail lines. Shri Modi flagged off two new train services in Rajasthan namely Runicha Express - connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi and a new heritage train connecting Marwar Jn. - Khambli Ghat.