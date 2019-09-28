Gear up for the Amazon Great Indian Sale

Amazon’s The Great Indian Amazon Festival sale is a famous event in most Indian households. It is also an awaited event where everyone in the family tries to outdo each other in buying things on sale. The sale is a week-long event with shocking offers on kinds of products.

To benefit its prime users, Amazon will open the sale will earlier for Prime members only. The sale is just around the corner and you must know the following offers and deals to increase your savings.

Offers & Deals you don't want to miss

Get Rs 750 cashback just by applying for an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card

Up to Rs 2,000 off on booking domestic flights via Amazon's website

If you shop at the merchant websites like via Amazon Pay, you can get up to Rs 850 off.

Amazon has a plethora of various kinds and varieties of products, to simplify the process and get the best deal at the same time, adhere to the following tips and tricks:

Create a wishlist

Be ready with your wishlist beforehand to avoid missing an offer you really needed. Amazon allows users to save a deal before it goes live.

Make informed decisions

Be sure to go through the reviews section of products before purchasing them. Since Amazon hosts third-party products and therefore can’t guarantee the quality of each, users should preferably buy products that are marked “fulfilled by Amazon”.

Be alert

Keep the notifications of the Amazon app on to be alerted every time a new deal is posted. One can also subscribe to AMAzon sneak peek to be aware of future deals.