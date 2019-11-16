Gautam Gambhir panned after letter on missing parliamentary panel on pollution

After the Parliamentary Committee on Urban Development on Friday was cancelled, Netizens including many noted politicians attacked Gautam Gambhir for not prioritising his duties as an MP. The meeting was supposed to discuss measure to deal with the on-going health emergency in Delhi.

AAP leader Atishi had one of the most sarcastic tweets of them all.

She tweeted saying, “Our Hon'ble MP claims he skipped a meeting on air pollution in order to earn a living. In the same breath, he says he pledges his salary as an MP for his constituency. Going in circles like a jalebi to defend the indefensible! #ShameOnGautamGambhir”

She also used the trending #ShameOnGautamGambhir.