Gautam Gambhir panned after letter on missing parliamentary panel on pollution

After the Parliamentary Committee on Urban Development on Friday was cancelled, Netizens including many noted politicians attacked Gautam Gambhir for not prioritising his duties as an MP. The meeting was supposed to discuss measure to deal with the on-going health emergency in Delhi.
AAP leader Atishi had one of the most sarcastic tweets of them all.
She tweeted saying, “Our Hon'ble MP claims he skipped a meeting on air pollution in order to earn a living. In the same breath, he says he pledges his salary as an MP for his constituency. Going in circles like a jalebi to defend the indefensible! #ShameOnGautamGambhir”
She also used the trending #ShameOnGautamGambhir.
A wave of tweets targetting the new cricketer turned MP flooded asking him why he didn’t attend the meeting. Gautam Gambhir replied to the tweets with a note explaining how seriously he is about his job as the MP and what measures he already is working on for Delhi.
However, Twitterati weren’t having it and kept tagging him in hundreds of tweets. Some of the tweets are:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)