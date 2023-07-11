Sidhu Moosewala Murder Accused Lawrence Bishnoi Rushed To Faridkot Hospital After Falling Sick In Bathinda Jail

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

Dreaded gangster and an accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Lawrence Bishnoi, was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical Hospital in Faridkot on Monday night after he complained of ill-health. Bishnoi was behind the lockup in Bathinda jail when his health deteriorated, according to reports. Bishnoi has reportedly been shifted to a room heavily guarded by the security officials, said reports.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Lawrence Bishnoi is an accused in the sensational Sidhu Moosewala murder case. However, in an interview to ABP news in March, Lawrence had said that Goldy Brar was behind the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and that he was not involved in it.

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa. The case had rocked Punjab politics as he was killed a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Police investigating the case made Lawrence Bishnoi an accused in the case after allegedly finding his involvement in the killing of Moosewala.

3 sharpshooters held recently

Three alleged sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who were wanted in an extortion case, were apprehended in west Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Udit Sadh (31), a resident of Krishna Nagar, Anish Kumar alias Mintu (42), a resident of Nangloi, and Mohit Gupta (27), from Nihal Vihar, they said, reported PTI.

(With agency inputs)