Gandhi statue vandalised by Black Lives Matter protestors: Was the Mahatma a racist as critics claim that he was?

In the 1920s, five years after he returned to India, Gandhi was an advocate of the caste system. In 1921, he wrote in his journal Navajivan, “[I]f Hindu Society has been able to stand, it is because it is founded on the caste system”. While being an admirer of the caste system, he believed that there should be no hierarchy between castes and that all castes should be considered equal.” Calling the caste-system an ‘organic whole’ of Hinduism, Gandhi even said that the caste system was like the functioning of the human body i.e. one could not do without the other. However, a decade later, his thoughts on the caste system did a 180-degree shift after he saw the way Dalits were treated.

Unfortunately, nothing much has changed in the attitude towards both black people and Dalits in the past few decades, but going after Gandhi makes little sense.

In all fairness to Gandhi, he was a product of the times he was raised in. He was born over 150 years ago, at a time when apartheid was a norm in South Africa; black people had no rights, despite being a majority. Apartheid ended in the 1990s, a little over 40 years after his death. While his early writings do suggest that he had racial biases, by the time he left in 1914, he was on excellent terms with the black community, including John Dube, the president of the movement that became the African National Congress, as files from the University of Cape Town has revealed.