Gandhi family's bete noire Subramanian Swamy wants SPG cover for Rahul and Co but...

"In the case of Mrs Indira Gandhi, the IB had presented a report saying that two of your security guards are infected and they should be transferred out. It is on record. It is there in the various commissions which have gone into this and it was not approved by Mrs Gandhi herself and also members of the family. And those very two guards assassinated her in her own house, not when she was on tour or when she was addressing a meeting." Challenging KTS Tulsi to prove his reference to a report that said Rajiv Gandhi's assassination was due to a security lapse, he said it was he who moved the resolution in the House at that time and had got hold of the report submitted.

Swami said, "It was laid on the table of the House... The Commission has also observed that the Congress party workers and organisers of the venue of the meeting did not extend the required cooperation to the police and created impediments in making proper security arrangements for Rajiv Gandhi particularly in ensuring strict access control in his proximity." He said the then government had accepted the recommendations of the commission that some guidelines and code of discipline should be framed for political parties.

Talking about the present threat perception to the Gandhis, Swamy said, "It must be very serious otherwise Z plus would not have been given." At the same time he said that none of the threat perceptions which earlier existed were there now.

"One is the LTTE threat," he said and added the I K Gujaral government was toppled on the ground that the DMK was a member of it and therefore the Congress withdrew support.

"It is on record... Now they are friends with the DMK. The Supreme Court said that this crime was so gruesome and so much against the nation that they should be given capital punishment," Swamy said. He claimed Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to the President advocating reduction of punishment to life imprisonment.