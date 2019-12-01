Listen to Swamy: Twitter urges Modi to take help from him to fix economy

The former Harvard economics professor, who has been long ignored for the post of Finance Minister had predicted in 2015 that a ‘major crash was inevitable’. Now, in his recent interview Swamy slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that she ‘doesn’t know any economics’.

“Do you know what the real growth rate today is? They are saying that it is coming down to 4.8%. I’m saying it is 1.5%,” he was quoted as saying in the article.

Twitter seems to be pleased at this turn of events, with many lauding the BJP leader for his candid take on the economic condition.

