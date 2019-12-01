Listen to Swamy: Twitter urges Modi to take help from him to fix economy

Subramanian Swamy has endeared himself to netizens after calling out the Modi-government on the falling GDP growth rate.
Many have brought out reports of his 2015 prediction that the economy was headed for a tailspin. Others quoted his more recent opinion, made to Huffington Post India two days before the GDP data was released, that the real growth was around 1.5%.
For the uninitiated, the GDP growth rate fell to 4.5% in Q2FY20 -- a six year low according to the data released on Friday.
The former Harvard economics professor, who has been long ignored for the post of Finance Minister had predicted in 2015 that a ‘major crash was inevitable’. Now, in his recent interview Swamy slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that she ‘doesn’t know any economics’.
“Do you know what the real growth rate today is? They are saying that it is coming down to 4.8%. I’m saying it is 1.5%,” he was quoted as saying in the article.
Twitter seems to be pleased at this turn of events, with many lauding the BJP leader for his candid take on the economic condition.
Take a look at some of the tweets:
Even as the dream of India becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy seems to be vanishing, government officials dismiss concerns. A day after the GDP growth rate data for the second quarter of FY20 was announced at 4.5%, PM Modi took to social media to laud the efforts of the NDA government in its first six months since re-election.
Home Minister Amit Shah added that the current economic slowdown was a "temporary phase" and said that the vision of a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2024 still stands strong.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman echoed these sentiments. Marking six months of the Modi-led government's second term, she said that significant steps have been taken for structural reforms of the country.
