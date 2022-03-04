Galaxy of political bigwigs in Varanasi: PM Modi holds roadshow, Rahul-Priyanka address rally

Lucknow: A day before campaigning ends for the seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the political parties have deployed their bigwigs in Varanasi. For the seventh phase of UP polls, voting will be held on 54 seats in Varanasi and adjoining 10 districts on Monday.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out a 3.2-kilometer long roadshow in the crowded market of Varanasi and appealed people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too addressed a public rally in Varanasi on the same day. This was only third campaign rally of Rahul Gandhi during the UP polls this time. Earlier he had addressed two meetings in Amethi and Raibareili only. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is already camping at Kabeer Mutt in Varanasi for the last two days. Earlier on Thursday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had addressed a rally in Varanasi jointly with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhury.

The roadshow of PM Modi was on the tunes of the one he did during the 2017 assembly polls and as a result, BJP had won all the seats in Varanasi then. Modi would stay in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Saturday also and meet several delegations of people.

On Friday, PM Modi landed at the police lines ground in Varanasi and from there he reached at Patel Chowk to garland the statue of Sardar Patel. After this, the roadshow began which reached Kashi Vishwanath temple after covering a distance of more than 3 kilometer in three hours. The enthused BJP workers had organized cultural programmes in the way of roadshow. Flower petals were showered on PM during the roadshow at many places. On Saturday PM Modi would address a public rally at Sewapuri assembly seats in rural Varanasi. Besides, he would be interacting with the intellectual community of Varanasi on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi too reached Varanasi on Friday morning and offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Later on, while addressing a rally at Pindra assembly segment in Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi lambasted at PM Modi and said that during 2014 election campaign he used to talk about two crore employment which is missing now. Similarly, PM talked of giving Rs 15 lakh to everyone, eradicating black money and doubling farmers’ income. However, in this election, PM is keeping mum on these promises made by him once.

Rahul accused BJP leaders of telling lies in the name of Hindu religion. He said that Hindu or any religion does not teach you to tell lies. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked people to ensure victory of her party candidates for the development of the regions.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:18 PM IST