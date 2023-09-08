G20 Summit: US Official Margaret MacLeod Speaks In Fluent Hindi; Says 'Keen To Work With India..' (Watch) |

The US on Friday said that America is keen to work with India after seeing the ambition of the youth across the country. Ahead of the G20 Summit in India, US State Department Spokesperson Margaret MacLeod spoke to the media about India's strong partnership in various sectors. The thing that was surprising during her interview was that MacLeod was seen speaking to the media in fluent Hindi. She answered all the questions in the Hindi language while sharing her views on India's G20 Presidency.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Talking to news agency ANI, Margaret MacLeod said, “We will have discussions on several issues at the G20 Summit. India and the US share a partnership in several sectors including critical emerging technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Education, Student mobility and others. America wants to work with India after seeing the ambition of the youth in India.”

She said the US believes that India, given its status of an emerging economy, is raising its voice and through this platform perspective of all the countries should be included. “Under India’s Presidency, there is also a talk of including African Union as a permanent member of the G20, which America supports,” she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

US President Joe Biden To Arrive In Delhi Today

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday headed for the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in India. As the US President boarded the flight for India, Biden, on his social media account X, said, "I’m headed to the G20 – the premier forum for international economic cooperation – focused on making progress on Americans' priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)