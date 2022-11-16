G20 Summit: PM Modi gifts UK counterpart Rishi Sunak 'Mata Ni Pachedi' | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's on his visit to Bali, Indonesia for the G20 Summit took to gift world leaders with a glimpse of India's artworks and traditional items. Modi's gifts to the leaders from France, Germany and Singapore were 'agate bowls', work of traditional craft associated with the Kutch region of Gujarat. While, his present to UK PM Rishi Sunak was a Gujrati handcraft textile, 'Mata Ni Pachedi.'

The name is derived from Gujarati words ‘Mata’ meaning ‘mother goddess’, ‘Ni’ meaning ‘belonging to’ & ‘Pachedi’ meaning ‘backdrop, ’ and is a handmade textile of Gujarat used as an offering in temple shrines of the Mother Goddess.

PM Modi gifts UK PM Rishi Sunak Mata Ni Pachedi.



PM Modi gifts UK PM Rishi Sunak Mata Ni Pachedi.

pic.twitter.com/ycf3sffy15 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Modi took to Twitter to inform that 'it was great to meet PM Rishi Sunak. ".. India attaches great importance to robust 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 ties. We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India’s defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger."

The two leaders discussed ways to boost trade between the two countries.

Was great to meet PM @RishiSunak in Bali. India attaches great importance to robust 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 ties. We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India’s defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger. pic.twitter.com/gcCt35m1uw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2022

