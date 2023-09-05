G20 Summit 2023: Slums & Construction Sites Curtained, Dogs Captured In Delhi Ahead Of Dignitaries' Visit

G20 Summit 2023 preparations | Twitter

Delhi: Preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit 2023 is in full swing in Delhi. The G20 Summit 2023 will be held from September 8-10 in the national capital. The national capital has been going through a makeover as several heads of states and leaders will attend the summit. Delhi will be witnessing the presence of various heads of states, dignitaries and delegates, also US President Joe Biden will attend the summit. The government has taken up beautification works in Delhi, which include refurbishment of roads, underpass construction, wall paintings and others. However, the authorities are also facing ire from public due to their steps taken for the preparations in the national capital.

Construction sites & slums hidden from dignitaries

The government is covering all the under-construction works and poor localities in the national capital under green nets. They are covering the sites and localities to hide it from the delegates that will be attending the G20 Summit. Construction work of two flyovers are being carried out near the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the city. The construction site is also covered under huge nets. The slum areas in the national capital are also covered under the nets. The government is trying to hide the poor in the national capital. People are slamming the government for taking the decision to cover the slums in the area.

Slums covered with iron sheets with artwork on it

The slums are covered with huge iron sheets with artwork on them and also the construction sites are covered with these sheets and huge green nets. The slums that fall between the Delhi Airport and the place where the heads of states and other guests will be accomodated are curtained. There are reports that many people have been displaced from the area under the name of beautification of the national capital. These steps are solely being taken to spare the heads of states and other guests from viewing the poverty in Delhi.

Stray dogs being captured in the national capital

There are reports that dogs in the region are also being caught ahead of the G20 Summit. Apart from the beautification, refurbishment of roads, wall paintings and other works, the government is also catching stray dogs in the thoroughfare of the dignitaries. Netizens are slamming the government for taking these steps in the name of preparations for the G20 Summit. They are stating that this is clear cruelty to animals. They are also saying that the G20 Summit will not be successful by showing this false pride and being cruel to animals.

