G20 Summit 2023: Traveling To Delhi Airport Or Railway Station Between September 8-10? Check Routes To Avoid/ Take, Operating Metro Lines, And More

The national capital is all set to host the G20 Summit from September 8-10, opening its doors to the world by showcasing India’s cultural heritage, values, development and hospitality.

In order to ensure safety of the delegate during this period, Delhi police has put out in place several restrictions, including closure of roads, diversions and access to some areas. We bring you all you need to know about routes you should take or avoid, places you can visit, availability of public transport during, and more during the weekend.

What will be the venue of the summit?

The G-20 Summit is going to be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi between Sept 9-10. However, during this period the delegates will also visit Rajghat, National Gallery of Modern Art, and Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

Will traffic be affected?

Outside of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) region, normal traffic would not be impacted, with the exception of National Highway 48 (NH-48), according to the Delhi Police. General traffic, including all existing commercial vehicle types including buses in Delhi, will be permitted on the Ring Road and the road network that extends beyond the Ring Road in the direction of the city's borders. All of these infrastructures will be open during the G-20 Summit, facilitating passenger movement to the airport, railway stations, and ISBTs. Moving about the New Delhi District will only be permitted for genuine inhabitants and approved vehicles.

Routes to be taken:

In case if you are unable to avoid the controlled and regulated zones during the summit, the following routes can be taken as per the circular by the traffic department:

North-South Corridor

Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road –yudhisthir Setu – ISBT kashmere Gate – Ring Road – Majnu Ka Tila.

From AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover – Rajouri Garden Junction – Ring Road – Punjabi Bagh Junction – Ring Road – Azad Pur Chowk.

East-West Corridor

From Sun Dial/DND Flyover - Ring Road –Ashram Chowk – Moolchand Underpass – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover.

From Yudhisthir Setu – Ring Road – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – Azad Pur Chowk – Ring Road – Lala Jagat Narayan Marg.

Roads to avoid/ take:

• The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 0500 hours of 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023. However, only bonafide citizens, authorized cars, and emergency vehicles will be permitted to use the New Delhi District's road system.

• The entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered as “Regulated Zone” from 0500 hours of 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023. Only bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers traveling to Airport, Old Delhi & New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on road network beyond Ring Road towards New Delhi District.

• Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi. All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road.

• The following roads and junctions will be treated as “Controlled Zone-II” from 0000 hrs. of 10.09.2023 to 1400 hrs. on 10.09.2023:- W-Point, A-Point, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (till Noida Link Road-Pusta Road), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (from Rajghat to Guru Nanak Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg (from Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate), Asaf Ali Road (from Turkman Gate to BSZ Marg), Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg (from Barakhamba – Tolstoy crossing to Guru Nanak Chowk on Chaman Lal Marg), Mahatma Gandhi Marg (from Delhi-Meerut Expressway T-Point to Kashmere Gate), IP Flyover, Shanti Van Chowk, Hanuman Setu, ISBT Kashmere Gate and Salimgarh Bypass.

• Passenger transportation to the airport, New Delhi, and Old Delhi Railway Stations would be made easier. Such travellers are urged to follow indicated routes and allow enough time, nonetheless.

• Vehicles that are not intended for their destination will be forcibly routed to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternate routes. These automobiles are not permitted to enter Delhi.

• The road network outside the Ring Road and toward Delhi's boundaries will be serviced by the buses presently present in Delhi. These buses are permitted to leave Delhi.

• General traffic, including all existing commercial vehicle types and buses in Delhi, will be permitted on the Ring Road and the road network beyond the Ring Road in the direction of the city's borders.

• Outside of the New Delhi District, TSRs and taxis will be allowed to operate on the road network. Taxis transporting genuine residents and visitors with confirmed reservations in hotels in the New Delhi District, however, will be permitted to operate on the district's road network.

• Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter into Delhi. However, goods vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc. having valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter into Delhi.

• Movement of traffic entering New Delhi District will be regulated.

• Bonafide residents & authorised vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi District. Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals & other important installations in New Delhi District will be allowed after verification. Bonafide residents, authorized vehicles and essential service providers mentioned above will have to carry documents to prove their identity.

• General traffic, except goods vehicles and buses, will be allowed into Delhi from Rajokari Border. Further, this traffic will be compulsorily diverted from NH-48 to Rao Tula Ram Marg – Olof Palme Marg. No vehicular movement will be allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan.

• All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 0000 hours on the intervening night of 07 & 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023.

• On 10/09/2023 from 0500 hours to 1300 hours in Controlled Zone-II traffic will be affected for the following locations:

New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate side,

Old Delhi Railway Station from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) Road side,

Shanti Van Chowk from Geeta Colony side,

ITO from Vikas Marg side,

Rajghat Chowk from Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Marg side

Guru Nanak Chowk from Minto Road side

Train services:

In order to get to the train station, passengers are urged to use the Metro as much as feasible. When traveling by car, the following routes are suggested:

Flight services:

Drivers may endure lengthier travel times than normal due to traffic limitations. Therefore, travelers are urged to schedule their trips well in advance and to utilize all available Metro services, particularly the Airport Express Line (orange line), which runs from IGI Airport T3 to Dwarka Sector 21 Station.

Additionally, travelers are urged to use the following metro lines for traveling to and from the airport from various sections of Delhi:

From Dwarka to T3 & from T3 to Dwarka: Blue Line till Dwarka Sector 21 Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

From New Delhi to T3 & from T3 to New Delhi:Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

OR

Orange Line from Shivaji Stadium till IGI Airport T3

From South Delhi to T3 & from T3 to South Delhi:Pink Line till Dhaula Kuan Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

OR

Magenta Line till Hauz Khas Station, Yellow Line till Dilli Haat-INA Station, Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

From West Delhi to T3 & & from T3 to West Delhi:Blue Line till Rajouri Garden Station, Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

From North Delhi to T3 & from T3 to North Delhi:Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

From East Delhi to T3 & from T3 to East Delhi:Pink Line till Welcome Station, Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

Road services:

Passengers should note that road journey towards IGI Airport will be affected from 0000 hours on the intervening night of 07 & 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023.

In case passengers travelling to Airport opt for road journey, they are advised make travel plans with sufficient time at hand to take the following routes:

From Gurugram to T3 & from T3 to Gurugram:Service Road NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From Gurugram to T1 & from T1 to Gurugram:Service Road NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From Dwarka to T3 & from T3 to Dwarka:Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From Dwarka to T1 & from T1 to Dwarka:Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From New Delhi & South Delhi to T3 & from T3 to New Delhi & South Delhi:AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg - Sanjay T-Point – Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road

From New Delhi & South Delhi to T1 & from T1 to New Delhi & South Delhi :AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg - Sanjay T-Point - Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From West Delhi to T3 & from T3 to West Delhi:Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road

From West Delhi to T1 & from T1 to West Delhi:Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From North & East Delhi to T3 & from T3 to North & East Delhi :ISBT kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road - Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road

From North & East Delhi to T1 & from T1 to North & East Delhi:ISBT kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road - Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

City bus services:

City buses will run on the Ring Road and the surrounding road network in the direction of Delhi's boundaries. These buses are permitted to leave Delhi. However, the New Delhi Area would not have access to City Bus service.

Movement of the City Bus Services will be restricted at the following points:-

ISBT Kashmere Gate

ISBT Sarai Kale Khan

Ashram Chowk

Moolchand Flyover

Vivekanand Marg (Regional Passport Office)

AIIMS

Under RTR Flyover

Mayapuri Chowk

Punjabi Bagh Chowk

Azadpur Chowk

Traveling via metro?

All metro stations must continue to offer travelers access to the metro rail system. However, from 0500 on September 9 to 2300 on September 10 there will be no boarding or deboarding allowed at Supreme Court Metro Station.

Can I get a taxi?

No TSRs or taxis would be permitted to enter or operate in the New Delhi District between 0500 and 2359 on September 9, 2023.

Taxis transporting genuine residents and visitors with confirmed reservations in hotels in the New Delhi District, however, will be permitted to operate on the district's road network.

Is working from home an option?

During the G20 weekend, the majority of offices in Delhi and the nearby cities of Noida and Gurugram allowed their staff to work from home.

On September 8 through 10, all public and private offices in Delhi will be closed, and the New Delhi district's banks and businesses, including marketplaces, will also be closed.

How long will the prohibitions be in effect?

Depending on security needs, there may be some traffic restrictions in Delhi from September 7, 2023, until September 11, 2023. The length of the traffic restrictions may change depending on the Summit's schedule, security needs, and other considerations. Generally speaking, traffic restrictions are likely to be in place throughout the duration of the G-20 Summit or for whatever long is required to protect the general public's safety and convenience.

