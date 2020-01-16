Fuming Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa threatens to quit

What followed was a public spat. Already under immense pressure to expand his Cabinet and accommodate over a dozen rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs, Yediyurappa lost his cool. An agitated CM immediately got up and shouted at the Swami telling him, ‘Don’t threaten me. You can advise but don’t threaten.”

The Swami was taken aback. Yediyurappa was than about to walk out of the meeting saying “If this is how you talk, I will leave right away. I do not want to be here.

I cannot work as per your demands. How can you threaten me? You can give me suggestions, but I will not be threatened like this. I am not addicted to power. I will resign and walk away rather than falling prey to threats.”

Taken aback by the CM’s outburst, Swami Vachanand tried to calm Yediyurappa and the crowd. A highly irritated CM then turned his ire at Murgesh Nirani.

The seer toned down the demand and requested to accommodate Nirani.

When his turn to speak came, Yediyurappa returned the discourtesy to seer. Pointing a finger at him he said: “Understand my situation and limitations.

I am Chief Minister today thanks to the sacrifice made by 17 lawmakers who resigned.” And then lacing his speech with sarcasm, the CM said “For the next three years I will sit with the seer and seek his suggestions on how to run the government.”