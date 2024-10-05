 'Full Normalcy Will Take Time': IndiGo Eases Airport Services After System Slowdown
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Full Normalcy Will Take Time': IndiGo Eases Airport Services After System Slowdown

'Full Normalcy Will Take Time': IndiGo Eases Airport Services After System Slowdown

Earlier today, IndiGo said that it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, which is affecting its website and bookings, however, it assured their customers of "best possible" assistance and support.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Indigo flight | File Photo

Hours after facing system slowdown across the country, IndiGo Airlines said on Saturday that their airport services have eased out "effectively," while full normalcy may take a little time.

The travel advisory reads, "Our airport systems are up and running, and our airport services have eased out effectively. However, we kindly ask for your understanding as we work to restore our other applications. While it may take a little time to achieve full normalcy, we look forward to providing you with a smooth experience soon. Thank you for your understanding and patience."

Earlier today, IndiGo said that it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, which is affecting its website and bookings, however, it assured their customers of "best possible" assistance and support. The outage has resulted in increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport.

Read Also
'Airport Looks Like Railway Station': Netizens Share Frustration As IndiGo Airlines Faces Major...
article-image

In a social media post on X, the IndiGo wrote, "We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport. Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey. Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.

FPJ Shorts
Advertising Industry In Crisis: Congress Leader Rajesh Sharma Claims Forced Hoarding Use For Political Promotion By Eknath Shinde Government
Advertising Industry In Crisis: Congress Leader Rajesh Sharma Claims Forced Hoarding Use For Political Promotion By Eknath Shinde Government
VIDEO: Businessman Strips Semi-Naked, Stages Protest At GST Office In Ghaziabad Over Bribery Allegation
VIDEO: Businessman Strips Semi-Naked, Stages Protest At GST Office In Ghaziabad Over Bribery Allegation
'Full Normalcy Will Take Time': IndiGo Eases Airport Services After System Slowdown
'Full Normalcy Will Take Time': IndiGo Eases Airport Services After System Slowdown
PM Modi Highlights ₹32,800 Crore Infrastructure Projects, Vows To Make Mumbai A Global Force
PM Modi Highlights ₹32,800 Crore Infrastructure Projects, Vows To Make Mumbai A Global Force
Read Also
IndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Bhopal Direct Flights From October 27; Increases Frequencies On...
article-image

Emphasising its commitment towards resolving the issue, IndiGo had said that its team were working "effortlessly" to provide the assistance and support to customers affected by the ongoing system outage

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Businessman Strips Semi-Naked, Stages Protest At GST Office In Ghaziabad Over Bribery...

VIDEO: Businessman Strips Semi-Naked, Stages Protest At GST Office In Ghaziabad Over Bribery...

'Full Normalcy Will Take Time': IndiGo Eases Airport Services After System Slowdown

'Full Normalcy Will Take Time': IndiGo Eases Airport Services After System Slowdown

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

17-Year-Old IIT-JEE Aspirant Jumps To Death In Lucknow; Investigation Launched

17-Year-Old IIT-JEE Aspirant Jumps To Death In Lucknow; Investigation Launched

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 5, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...