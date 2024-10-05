'Airport Looks Like Railway Station': Netizens Share Frustration As IndiGo Airlines Faces Major Technical Glitch, Leaving Passengers Stranded |

IndiGo Airlines experienced a significant technical glitch on Saturday (October 5) that disrupted flight operations and ground services across airports in India. The outage, which began around 12:30 pm, left many travellers stranded and frustrated as they faced long wait times and delays.

Chaos at Airports

As passengers arrived at various airports, they quickly realised that something was amiss. Check-in counters were overwhelmed, and the usual smooth process turned chaotic.

Many travellers found themselves unable to board flights or even book tickets due to the system failure. This prompted a wave of complaints on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, where affected customers shared their experiences and called for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to step in.

Frustrated Passengers Speak Out

Social media was flooded with reactions from irritated travellers.

One user likened the scene at the IndiGo counters to a railway station,and wrote, "Technical Glitch at @IndiGo6E Airport looks like Railway Station."

Another expressed their frustration about the airline's investment in new aircraft and said ""@IndiGo6E it’s good to invest in new aircrafts but how about improving the ground services! This is the scene at indigo counters at Bangalore T1 for last one hour. Additional counters are required, disturbing to see old people suffering. @DGCAIndia please notice."

Passengers shared stories of their ordeal. Another individual on the platform X lamented, “Booked a last-minute flight coz I desperately needed to get home ASAP—only for the servers to crash and the flight to get delayed. So now, instead of zooming through the skies, I’m stuck in an airport purgatory where the only thing flying is my patience… out the window.”

Booked a last-minute flight coz I desperately needed to get home ASAP—only for the servers to crash and the flight to get delayed. So now, instead of zooming through the skies, I’m stuck in an airport purgatory where the only thing flying is my patience… out the window.#indigo pic.twitter.com/18EYkfyahC — navneeth (@navneet77009273) October 5, 2024

Very bad and laid back service of Indigo Shirdi Airport. pic.twitter.com/V99YUaz7Dv — Satya (@satyasaiprdelhi) October 5, 2024

More visuals from the Airports in Indian cities due to the IndiGo Airlines System Outage that started after 12.10 pm on Saturday.#travel #passenger https://t.co/RssEldBBME pic.twitter.com/590cwP8xn4 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) October 5, 2024

The frustration reached a peak when one passenger pleaded for empathy, tweeting, “I’m still waiting for a reply. Do you want me to share a bleeded pad to show you that I’m on bed rest? Where is the humanity and sympathy that IndiGo claims?”

IndiGo's Response

In response to the growing dissatisfaction, IndiGo posted several updates on X, "We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport.”

#6ETravelAdvisory : We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport. (1/3) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 5, 2024

"Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible,” they added in their posts.