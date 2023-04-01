 Full emergency at Delhi airport after Dubai-bound FedEx flight suffers bird hit
Full emergency at Delhi airport after Dubai-bound FedEx flight suffers bird hit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Full emergency at Delhi airport after Dubai-bound FedEx flight suffers bird hit | representative image

On Saturday, April 1, full emergency was declared at Delhi airport after a Dubai-bound flight suffered bird hit.

According to the TV reports, the FedEx flight had just taken off when it suffered bird hit.

A full emergency is declared when an aircraft is approaching an aerodrome in such a manner that there is a danger of an accident occurring.

According to sources, the step was taken so that the aircraft could land at the Delhi airport and technicians could check the plane for any technical glitch before the clearance.

Similar incident reported earlier

An IndiGo aircraft on Sunday suffered a bird-hit while taking off from Surat and had to be diverted to Ahmedabad, as a result.

"The A320 aircraft VT-IZI operating flight 6E-646 (Surat-Delhi) landed safely in Ahmedabad after the bird hit during climb at Surat. N1 vibration was 4.7 units," aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed.

The DGCA further revealed that an engine's fan blades got damaged after the incident. "During the ground inspection, No.2 Engine fan blades were observed to be damaged. Aircraft declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG)," the DGCA statement read.

article-image

