Akasa Air's flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi experiences bird strike, radome damaged; pics surface

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 01:16 PM IST
On October 27, Thursday, Akasa B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out, passing 1900ft. The flight landed at the Delhi Airport, upon landing at Delhi, Radome damage was noticed. The aircraft has been declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi Airport.

What is radome?

A radome (radar dome) is a shield that protects mmWave Radar sensors and the antenna while being electromagnetically transparent. It provides a structural weatherproof casing that shields the mmWave antenna and electronics from the effects of the outside environment, such as rain, sunlight, and wind.

