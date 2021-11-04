From Uttar Pradesh to Karnataka: Check out the full list of states which have reduced VAT on petrol and diesel

The central government on Wednesday, during the Diwali eve announced an excise duty cut of ₹10 and ₹5 for diesel and petrol respectively. The announcement came as a big relief, bringing down the incessantly increasing price of fuels. This implies, the prices of petrol and diesel across India reduced by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively from Thursday. Interestingly, several state governments too followed the suite and announced a cut in their respective VAT.

Here is a complete list of the states that have reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices.

Assam

Assam government too followed the footsteps of the Union government and announced to reduce VAT on both the fuels by ₹7 per litre with immediate effect.

Uttar Pradesh

The state with largest population and one of the highest number of vehicle owners requiring major quantities of petrol and diesel, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday also announced a reduction in the price of both petrol and diesel by ₹12 per litre.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has also announced that state will reduce VAT on petrol by ₹2 per litre, resulting in a decrease on the prices of petrol by ₹7 per litre.

Goa

The government of Goa on Wednesday evening, too announced that the state government shall deduct the an additional ₹7 on petrol and ₹7 on diesel. Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant took to twitter and informed that with this reduction, the diesel price in the state will go down by ₹17 per litre and petrol by ₹12 per litre.

Gujarat

Gujarat government too announced its decision to reduce the VAT on fuels by ₹7 per litre in the state in consonance with the central government's decision to bring down the excise duty on both petrol and diesel.

Haryana

The government of Haryana on Thursday morning declared that it will too cut the prices of motor fuels by ₹12 per litre in the state. This price comes by combining both, the VAT and excise duty reductions.

Karnataka

The government of Karnataka announced that it will slash the cost of both the motor fuels by ₹7 from Thursday evening, taking down the per litre petrol and diesel prices to ₹95.90 and ₹81.50 respectively.

Tripura

The state government announced to decrease VAT costs on both petrol and diesel by ₹7 per litre. With this decrease and reduced excise duty, petrol and diesel prices went down by ₹12 per litre and ₹17 per litre respectively in Tripura.

Manipur

Manipur government too cut down the VAT on both the motor fuels by ₹7 immediately after the decrease in excise duty by the central government was announced. With this, the costs of petrol and diesel got cheaper by ₹12 and ₹17 per litre in the state.

Sikkim

The chief minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang too, on Thursday announced a deduction in taxes on petrol and diesel by ₹7 per litre, hours after the central government announced the slash in excise duty. With this, petrol rates would now go down by ₹12 per litre and diesel by ₹17 per litre in the state.

Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also on Thursday announced the reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol by ₹3.20 per litre and on diesel by ₹ 3.90 in the state.

