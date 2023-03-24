From tea seller to MLA, all you need to know about Purnesh Modi; BJP leader who got Rahul Gandhi convicted

Tea seller to MLA: Who is Purnesh Modi? BJP leader who got Rahul Gandhi convicted | Facebook/PurneshModi

Purnesh Modi, the BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister, is in the limelight since a Surat court on March 22 convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case.

The Surat District Court pronounced the verdict in the case for Gandhi's alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks on a complaint lodged by Purnesh Modi.

Gandhi had made the alleged remarks about Modi's surname at a rally in Karnataka's Kolar, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Who is Purnesh Modi?

Purnesh Modi is an MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Purnesh, like Narendra Modi, grew up in poverty and worked as a tea seller when he was young, according to Surat-based BJP leaders.

According to the Print, he also worked as a day labourer for a while before becoming an apprentice at a local law firm. He became interested in law and eventually studied to become a lawyer, according to party leaders.

He rose through the ranks of the party, serving as BJP booth convener, ward pramukh (chief), BJP corporator for the Surat Municipal Corporation, standing committee chairman, and even head of the BJP Surat unit for two terms beginning in 2010.

In the elections held in December, the legislator from the ruling party was re-elected to the Surat West Assembly seat.

According to his website, purneshmodi.in, Modi was elected as a Member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from the Surat Pashchim constituency through a bypoll in the year 2012.

According to his Twitter handle, Modi describes himself as "ex cabinet minister Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Pilgrimage Dev. Govt. Of Gujarat, Parliamentary Secretary, Ex-President".

The website added that Modi does not have any criminal records.

