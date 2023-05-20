From Sharad Pawar to MK Stalin, list of invitees at Karnataka swearing-in ceremony

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress President DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers on Saturday, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the presence of several political leaders and well wishers gathered there. From CMs of various states to other noteworthy personalities in Indian politics and leadership, many were invited to grace the occasion on May 20. However, among the invited , not everyone made it to attend the big day.

Check out the list of invitees at Karnataka swearing-in ceremony

Governor of Karnataka and BJP leader Thaawarchand Gehlot

Gandhi's family members and Congress leaders: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Tejashwi Yadav

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah

Veteran leader from Maharashtra and NCP President Sharad Pawar

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan

In the ceremony, several other leaders of JMM, RJD, Shiv Sena, SP, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, RSP, CPI(ML), VCK, RLD, Kerala Congress and IUML have also invited the ceremony, reported news agency PTI.

According to media reports, along with the above mentioned list of dignitaries, several other leaders were invited to the oath taking ceremony in Karnataka. However, it was stated that the list missed the mention of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Furthermore, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were unable to attend the function, but representatives from the respective parties were present at the occasion.

On behalf of Mamata Banerjee, TMC Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was designated by the party for the program, while both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi attended the ceremony along with other Congress leaders.