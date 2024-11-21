From Renunciation To Riches: How Sadhus Earn Lakhs During Badrinath Pilgrimage

For many, this act of giving is intertwined with their own spiritual journey, as they seek blessings and absolution. |

Beneath the divine aura of Badrinath, where Lord Vishnu is worshiped in a penitent form, an intriguing tale unfolds every year during the pilgrimage season. Saints and sages, clad in saffron robes and emanating an air of detachment, gather in the sacred towns. For six months, they sit on the Aastha Path, stretching from the steps of Badrinath Dham to Vijayalakshmi Chowk, collecting alms from devotees. But far from leading ascetic lives of poverty, these holy men amass substantial wealth, often earning lakhs of rupees in a single season.

As the doors of Badrinath Dham swing open, heralding the start of the pilgrimage, hundreds of sadhus descend upon the town. Devotees, inspired by faith and tradition, offer coins, currency, clothes, and other gifts as dakshina.

For many, this act of giving is intertwined with their own spiritual journey, as they seek blessings and absolution. Wealthy pilgrims, in particular, are known to donate generously, filling the sadhus’ coffers with significant sums.

Coins to Crores: The Journey of Alms

What begins as a small act of charity by countless pilgrims soon adds up. Coins, dropped one by one into a sadhu’s cloth spread on the ground, gradually pile into fortunes.

According to Praveen Dhyani, president of the Panda Panchayat in Badrinath, many sadhus earn lakhs during the Yatra season. Some deposit their collections with trusted associates, while others meticulously save the money until the Dham’s doors close, signaling the end of the season.

According to Dhyani, wealthy devotees often contribute generously, believing their offerings will cleanse their sins and bring blessings. “Lord Vishnu is in a meditative posture here in Badrinath, and so, meditation and donation hold immense significance,” explains Dhyani.

When the Yatra concludes, the sadhus retreat to their ashrams or villages in the plains, carrying their earnings. While some use the money for their personal needs or to sustain themselves during the off-season, others invest it in property or agricultural land in their native villages.

The phenomenon has become so widespread that local authorities have begun to take notice. "We've seen a significant increase in the number of sadhus in the area, and it's clear that they're benefiting financially from the donations," said a local official, who wished to remain anonymous.

Wanderers turned wealth builders

Many of these sadhus come from states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. Their journeys often began in childhood, when they renounced worldly life to seek spirituality in the Himalayas. Over decades, they traversed remote villages and towns, learning scriptures and meditative practices before arriving at the revered shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath.

Despite their modest appearance, these sadhus have adapted to modern realities. Some now possess bank accounts, mobile phones, and even vehicles. A few have even used their earnings to build small ashrams in their native villages, offering them a sense of stability while continuing their spiritual pursuits.

Interestingly, some sadhus use this money to buy property in their native villages, blurring the lines between their spiritual detachment and material ties. “They are saints in the mountains but may return to their villages as landlords,” says a local shopkeeper near Badrinath.

One such sadhu, who goes by the name of Swami Ramanand, recalls leaving his village in Punjab as a teenager. “I wanted to find God, but in the process, I found generosity. People give because they believe we are closer to the divine. We take it as part of the cycle of karma.”

However, not all sadhus view the earnings as purely transactional. For many, the donations are used to support their modest needs during the pilgrimage and to sustain them through the harsh Himalayan winters.

Swami Hari Om, a sadhu from Rajasthan, shares his story: “I left my home when I was 12. For years, I wandered through Mathura, Varanasi, and Haridwar before finding peace here in Badrinath. I don’t need much—just a place to meditate and food to survive. But the donations help us get through harsh winters when the dham is closed.”

Interestingly, some sadhus use their earnings to invest in property in their native villages. “Not all saints live in caves,” laughs Swami Hari Om. “We are human too. If I can buy a small piece of land to build a hut for my old age, what’s wrong with that?”

The duality of the sadhus’ existence—renunciation on one hand and the accumulation of wealth on the other—raises questions among pilgrims. However, for devotees, their act of giving is more about faith than the recipient’s use of the donation.

“Here, donation holds immense significance,” explains Dhyani. “It is believed that donating to a saint brings blessings and spiritual merit. What the sadhus do with the money is their personal choice.”

As the Himalayan winter descends and the temples close their doors, the sadhus quietly disperse. Some return to remote caves and huts, while others head to the plains, their bags heavier with the weight of coins and notes. In the end, their story remains a curious blend of spirituality and survival, a reminder of the complexities of faith in the modern world.