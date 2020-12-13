From Ram Vilas Paswan to Pranab Mukherjee: Prominent Indian politicians whose unexpected death left everyone shocked in 2020

Senior Congress leader and the party's top strategist Ahmed Patel died in a Gurugram hospital on November 25. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19. He had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital and was in the ICU upon being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"AP" to his friends and "Ahmed Bhai" to colleagues, Patel was one of the closest aides of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her political secretary for a long time. He was the trouble-shooter of the Congress and had steered the party out of ticklish situations many a time. He was the grand old party's pointsman for building consensus on key issues with other parties and leaders. A soft-spoken and affable man, Patel was well respected and had friends across the aisle and in different spheres.

Patel was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. He was an eight-time parliamentarian -- five times in the Rajya Sabha, three times in the Lok Sabha. His last Rajya Sabha election in 2017 was contested very keenly amid charges of horse-trading.

Patel began his political career by contesting the local body polls in Gujarat's Bharuch district in 1976. He became a Lok Sabha MP in March 1977 and was a member of the sixth, seventh and eighth Lok Sabha till 1989. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in August 1993.

