From 'practising Hindu atheist' to 'All Lives Matter': Who exactly is Dhruv Rathee?

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has now become a favorite kid Twitter controversies. Rathee recently made a video on Black Lives Matter and criticised the movement and said that the 'name of the movement is biased and favours blacks'. Many pointed out the futility of saying 'All Lives Matter'.

Although Rathee alleged that some Twitter users are circulating a small clip of his videoaand appealed viewers to watch his full video. Twitter did not take this explanation by Rathee and kept trolling him.

Earlier Rathee got trolled when he called himself a 'practicing Hindu Atheist'. He retweeted a tweet suggesting that Prime Minister Modi "thinks of Hindus and Hinduism as condoms" and wrote, "As a practicing Hindu Atheist, I'm deeply offended at this insult of my religion But I support full freedom of speech. Everyone has the right to freely express their opinions."

As now you have a little background about the controversy, you must be thinking who exactly is this YouTube star Dhruv Rathee, so here are few things to know about Dhruv Rathee:

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel while answering the questions about himself, Rathee called himself '100% Haryanavi Jat'.

He completed his schooling from Haryana.

He has completed his Bachelor's in Engineering from Germany and Master’s in Engineering with a specialization in Renewable Energy.

Currently, he is pursuing a Bachelor’s in European Economy and Business Administration.

On his website in the about section, Dhruv Rathee calls himself 'a political, social, and environmental activist' and an educator spreading awareness through videos.

This YouTuber, on his bio on Twitter, claims that he is a freelance journalist.

He is known for his videos in which he discusses the current topics.

Talking about these videos, on his website he claims that: "I make in-depth videos on social, political issues on Youtube and expose the paid propaganda/lies spread around in India to fool the people. With most mainstream newspapers, social media channels becoming sold out to different political and corporate influencers, it’s hard to trust what you see on the TV.

He has a YouTube channel with almost 3.74M subscribers.

His videos are watched by millions of viewers and the recent video on locust attacks in India has 2,506,086 views.

He came into limelight after he uploaded a video titled BJP Exposed: Lies Behind The Bullshit In October 2014. The video made people notice him.

A defamation case was filed against him by BJP supporter Vikas Pandey for an alleged fake YouTube video. The video was created by Dhruv Rathee and was subsequently shared by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In an interview given to The New Indian Express, he said that he started making videos as an activity purely based on passion and then turned thhem into something concrete.