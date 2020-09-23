From PM Modi to Bilkis: Who are the Indians featuring in TIME Magazine's ‘100 most influential people of 2020’ list?

The list also features 82-year old Bilkis, known as Dadi of Shaheen Bagh. She became one of the most prominent faces of the protest despite her age. “Bilkis deserves recognition so the world acknowledges the power of resistance against tyranny,” says a piece by journalist Rana Ayyub in the magazine.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai is also among TIME's 100 most influential people. While featuring Pichai, JPMorgan Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon wrote: “Sundar Pichai’s uniquely American story — emigrating from India as a young adult and working his way to become CEO of a USD 1 trillion corporation — represents the best of what we aspire for our society.”

“The challenges Sundar faces in his role are among the most important of our time — issues of innovation, privacy, regulation and competition. But his analytical, humble and inclusive leadership will position Google to meet the moment,” he added.

The TIME’s list also mentions Ravindra Gupta, a professor of clinical microbiology at the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease. An HIV positive person was cured of the disease because of a study led by him. The ‘London patient’ was the second on the planet to be cured of HIV.

“Through the years, our partnership has developed and strengthened as Gupta has shared his knowledge and his enthusiasm to find a feasible cure for everyone. He has championed me and empowered me to become an ambassador of hope to millions of people living with HIV around the world,” Adam Castillejo, the second person ever to be cured of HIV, wrote for the TIME magazine.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was also on the list of the most influential people in the world. The 36-year-old actor has come a long way: From a reality show contestant to RJ to a VJ, followed by hosting popular television shows and now a successful actor.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday said he has always aimed to bring a positive change in society through cinema. "As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey," he said in a statement.