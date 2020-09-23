'Self-made and well-deserved': Twitter hails Ayushmann Khurrana for being the only Indian actor in Time's 100 most influential people list

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt note for Ayushmann in the coveted and prestigious magazine. Padukone hailed him for his memorable films and iconic characters. "Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes," she wrote.

"In India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, only a tiny percentage of people see their dreams come alive, and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of them. You’re probably wondering, How? Talent and hard work. Sure, that goes without saying. But more important, patience, perseverance and fearlessness. A little insight for those who dare to dream," the 'Padmaavat' actress added.

After the news broke, many Bollywood celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Neena Gupta, Dia Mirza, Angad Bedi, etc. congratulated Khurrana.

Meanwhile, Twitter users too hailed the actor who has given eight back-to-back hits.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: